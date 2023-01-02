Sweetgreen (SG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sweetgreen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 497 4090 5343 232 2.52

Valuation and Earnings

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.60 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -2.20

Sweetgreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sweetgreen competitors beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

