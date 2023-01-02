IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.55. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 5,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,186,000 after buying an additional 2,042,886 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in IAA by 457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after buying an additional 1,219,397 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $35,084,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after buying an additional 1,000,763 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

