Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target at $23.20

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

