Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price at C$22.93

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMU.UN. National Bankshares lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

