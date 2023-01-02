CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$34.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

CAE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.29.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

