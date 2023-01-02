CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$34.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

CAE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.29.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

