Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $150.11

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,736,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 100.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $168.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.