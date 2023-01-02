Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price at $78.73

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

