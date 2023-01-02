Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $140.20 Average PT from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Safran Trading Down 0.4 %

Safran stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

