Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKLI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen began coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Akili alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Akili Trading Up 8.7 %

About Akili

Akili stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.27. Akili has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.