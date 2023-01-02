Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $67.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

