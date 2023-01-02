Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $120.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.75.
NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Nestlé Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.