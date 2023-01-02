Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $120.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.75.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

