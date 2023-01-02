TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -212.47. TORM has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

TORM Announces Dividend

About TORM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.02%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.