Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 407,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.97. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of Xtant Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,225.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Xtant Medical news, Director Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 2,264,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $1,087,133.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,850,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,343.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of Xtant Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,225.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth $805,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

