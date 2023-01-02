Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

