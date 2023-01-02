Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $37,002.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

