Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth $125,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NID opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.