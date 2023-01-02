Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of QLGN stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.44. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 361.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

