Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increases By 17.9%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.