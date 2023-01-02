Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Increases By 17.9%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
