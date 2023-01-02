NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 419,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NMTC opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

