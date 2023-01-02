Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,124,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

