Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $95.79.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

