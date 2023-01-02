AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $124.14. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

