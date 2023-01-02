Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 21,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

