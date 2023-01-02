Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

