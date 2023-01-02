Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

