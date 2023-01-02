Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
