Chase (NYSE:CCF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CCF stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. Chase has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $819.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

