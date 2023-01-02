China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

