Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions Stock Up 33.3 %

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Insider Activity at Charah Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 759,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,975 shares of company stock worth $481,658. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

