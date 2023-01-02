CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.