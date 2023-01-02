Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Down 19.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

