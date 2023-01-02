Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Stock Down 19.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
