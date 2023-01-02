Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

