Contrasting ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

ERYTECH Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Jasper Therapeutics N/A -72.43% -58.19%

Volatility and Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 2.07 -$63.65 million N/A N/A Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,401.35%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats ERYTECH Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine cancers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

