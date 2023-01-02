Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) versus Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Critical Contrast

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 4 1 0 0 1.20 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,052.88%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 13.05%. Given Elekta AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elekta AB (publ) is more favorable than Akumin.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 7.45% 15.46% 5.00% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.64 billion 1.40 $129.94 million $0.33 18.14 Akumin $421.08 million 0.15 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.44

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Akumin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology. It also provides MOSAIQ Plaza for multidisciplinary cancer care; Elekta Axis Cloud, a managed hosting service; Elekta Studio, an image-guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the radiation oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; and Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment. In addition, the company offers Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for neurosurgeons; Leksell Gamma Knife Lightning for accelerated radiosurgery. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System or minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

