Reviewing Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Schaeffler and Nihon Kohden are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and Nihon Kohden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $16.39 billion 0.07 $894.42 million N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.13 $213.56 million $1.17 10.26

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Schaeffler has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Schaeffler and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schaeffler presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.53%. Given Schaeffler’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Schaeffler is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 3.76% 16.02% 3.78% Nihon Kohden 11.26% 15.80% 12.27%

Summary

Schaeffler beats Nihon Kohden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems. This division serves customers in the mobility, energy and raw materials, production machinery, aerospace, and industrial distribution. The company has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. It also provides patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables, such as electrodes and sensors. In addition, the company offers treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), ventilators, pacemakers, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, which include AED pads and batteries; and other medical equipment, including hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Additionally, it engages in insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

