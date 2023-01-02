Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Grows By 18.6%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 331,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 553.1% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 23.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

