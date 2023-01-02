Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Grows By 18.6%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 331,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Passage Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
