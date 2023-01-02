Comparing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for uCloudlink Group and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uCloudlink Group and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $73.82 million 1.30 -$46.04 million ($1.18) -2.83 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Risk and Volatility

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -49.41% -108.89% -24.05% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49%

Summary

M3-Brigade Acquisition II beats uCloudlink Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

