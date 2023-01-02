Critical Review: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 23.67% 11.97% 0.94% X Financial 19.76% 16.36% 8.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.43 $21.29 million $3.70 12.59 X Financial $569.07 million 0.29 $129.52 million $1.82 1.66

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats X Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

