Head-To-Head Review: Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) & GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 3.88% 10.43% 2.44%

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Minerals $80,000.00 N/A -$10.80 million N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.26 $279.38 million $2.34 29.44

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackstone Minerals and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 1 2 5 0 2.50

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus target price of $236.50, indicating a potential upside of 243.30%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Blackstone Minerals.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Blackstone Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. Blackstone Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

