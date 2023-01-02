Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) PT at $18.44

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 819,336 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.4 %

XM stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

