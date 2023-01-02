Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Head to Head Contrast

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 30.65% 13.15% 1.15% WesBanco 32.33% 8.21% 1.16%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Arrow Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 3 1 0 2.25

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than WesBanco.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.79 $49.86 million $2.84 11.95 WesBanco $617.75 million 3.54 $242.26 million $3.02 12.25

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WesBanco beats Arrow Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 206 branches and 203 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as seven loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Maryland, and northern Virginia. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

