Comparing ASAP (ASAP) & Its Peers

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ASAP to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares ASAP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASAP
|-131.13%
|-52.13%
|-19.80%
|ASAP Competitors
|-34.30%
|-9,073.61%
|-4.67%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ASAP and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASAP
|$182.19 million
|-$5.23 million
|-0.02
|ASAP Competitors
|$3.87 billion
|$397.22 million
|-29,421.25
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
ASAP has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASAP and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASAP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ASAP Competitors
|710
|4537
|9818
|245
|2.63
As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.12%. Given ASAP’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
ASAP competitors beat ASAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About ASAP
ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.