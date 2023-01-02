Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $97.72

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $48.82 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,483 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

