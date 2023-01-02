Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.97.
