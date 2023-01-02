Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target at $138.47

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.47.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

