Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM opened at $12.81 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $103,416.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,789 shares of company stock worth $2,992,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

