Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

