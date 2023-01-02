Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush raised Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

HMPT stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.78 million. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

