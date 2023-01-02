Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price at $208.00

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

SHLAF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $274.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.98.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

