National Bankshares Analysts Give Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) a C$22.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.25.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$18.59.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
