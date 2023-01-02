Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,047.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,533,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after buying an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,811,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

